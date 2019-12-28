Mary O’Callaghan née Lynch, Ballinbrenaugh & formerly of Kielduff Post Office, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her Ballyduff home, her daughter Margaret Houlihan’s , at Knopogue South Ballyduff (Eircode V92 TY03) on Sunday (Dec. 29th), from 4pm – 7pm.  Funeral arriving to St. Peter/Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Monday morning (Dec. 30th), for 11am Requiem Mass.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society and the Palliative Care, Homecare Team U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR