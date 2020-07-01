Mary O Riordan (nee Cahill) of Purt Yard, Abbeyfeale

Mary, wife of the late Dan, is very sadly missed by her sons Johnny and Jimmy, daughters Ita and Joan (Keating), son-in-law Tom, grandsons Seamus and Brian, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Mary is predeceased by her brothers Jimmy, Mossie, Jerry and Pats.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. Requiem mass will be live streamed on Friday at 11am on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 12pm en route to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary’s life at a later stage.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

