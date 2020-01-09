Mary O Connor nee Donovan, Urrogal, Currans

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to her residence, Urrogal, Currans. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11 O Clock in The Church of St. Teresa and Colmcille, Currans, Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Castleisland Day Care Centre.
Latest News
Solutions sought to damage caused to Killarney roads by jarvey horses
Kerry County Council is looking to New York and other locations in a bid to find long term solutions to the damage done to...
Emergency services at the scene of serious accident in Killcummin
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious accident in Killcummin.Gardaí, the Kerry Fire Service and ambulance service personelle are responding to...
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of over €5.1million
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of over €5.1 million.The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 13, 31, 42 and 44 and...
Thursday Local Badminton Results
Maurice O'Shea reports from last night's Badminton Finals in Tralee.
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There was a big win yesterday for Intermediate School Killorglin over Colaiste Chriost Ri in the first round of the Frewen Cup Under 16.5...
Latest Sports
Thursday Local Badminton Results
Maurice O'Shea reports from last night's Badminton Finals in Tralee.
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There was a big win yesterday for Intermediate School Killorglin over Colaiste Chriost Ri in the first round of the Frewen Cup Under 16.5...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 3 Glenbeigh Falcons 52 TK Cobras 13KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 3 PLATE St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels was conceded by...