Mary O Connor nee Donovan, Urrogal, Currans

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to her residence, Urrogal, Currans. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11 O Clock in The Church of St. Teresa and Colmcille, Currans, Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Castleisland Day Care Centre.