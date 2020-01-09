Mary O Connor nee Donovan, Urrogal, Currans

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to her residence, Urrogal, Currans. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11 O Clock in The Church of St. Teresa and Colmcille, Currans, Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Castleisland Day Care Centre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR