Mary O’ Connor nee Cronin of Clahane Glenbeigh and formerly of Rayboy Gneeveguilla.

A private funeral will take place for Mary on Wednesday May 27th at St. James’s Church Glenbeigh at 10.45 am. This service can be live streamed at MCN media, St James Church Glenbeigh. Burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to a charitable organisation of your choice.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****