Mary O’ Connell, née Canning, Crotta, Kilflynn and late of Ballyduff, Co. Waterford and Tipperary Town

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the home of her daughter Aileen Cashman, Lacken, Kilshane, Co. Tipperary. Eircode (E34 B064) on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Mary’s Church Kilflynn on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desire to Dementia Ireland.

