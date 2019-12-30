Mary O’ Connell, née Canning, Crotta, Kilflynn and late of Ballyduff, Co. Waterford and Tipperary Town

Reposing at the home of her daughter Aileen Cashman, Lacken, Kilshane, Co. Tipperary. Eircode (E34 B064) on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Mary’s Church Kilflynn on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desire to Dementia Ireland.
KDL Fixtures Revealed
The details for this weekend’s round of fixtures in the Kerry District League have been finalised.With all the details is John O’Regan.
St Mary’s Basketball Blitz – Final Day Updates
Final’s Day is well underway over at the St. Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz.Reporting for us were Liz Galwey and Mary Maguire.Update 1 with Liz...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton is said to be "progressing well" in his rehabilitation from a knee injury, but Leinster have stopped short on putting a timeline...
UHK says A&E extremely busy as 39 people wait for a bed
University Hospital Kerry says its A&E department is extremely busy today due to the number of patients presenting with flu symptoms.This comes as nearly...
Positive talks between Kerry County Council and Cromane fishermen
There have been constructive talks between Kerry County Council and fishermen in relation to a proposed landing facility in Mid Kerry.Fine Gael TD and...
