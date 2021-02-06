Mary O’ Carroll Knockanure Village Moyvane.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place for Mary on Monday February 8th in Corpus Christi Church Knockanure at 12.00 Noon which will be live streamed on O’ Gorman Video Memorial Services followed by private family cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Those who wish to form a guard of honour may do so as the funeral cortege departs Corpus Christi Church Knockanure at 1PM approximately via her own residence and through Moyvane village on route to Shannon Crematorium.

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors Moyvane