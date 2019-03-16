Mary Ned O’Sullivan (née O’Sullivan), Cliff Road, Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh.

Waking at her son John Michael’s residence in Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh, on Sunday (March, 17th ), from 4pm – 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. James Church, Glenbeigh on Monday (March,18th), at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin.
Hannah Patricia Kelly, 18, Woodview, Cahirdown, Listowel & late of Behins & Dirha Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening (March, 17th), from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. ...
Rainfall warning remains in place until midday
A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 16 counties this morning until midday, including Kerry.Up to 35 millimetres of rain is expected...
Morning Sports Update
BoxingKatie Taylor beat Brazilian Rose Volante to add a WBO strap to her WBA and IBF titles.The Olympic gold medallist stopped the Brazilian in...
League Of Ireland Double Header In Kerry Today
Mounthawk Park in Tralee this afternoon hosts a SSE Airtricity League Of Ireland double header.Kerry will face Shamrock Rovers in the U17s and U19s.Kick-off...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3: TK Vixens 45 Tralee Imperials 59SENIOR MENS DIV 2 POOL B: Gneeveguilla v St Josephs at 7:00
