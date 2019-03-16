Mary Ned O’Sullivan (née O’Sullivan), Cliff Road, Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh.

Waking at her son John Michael’s residence in Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh, on Sunday (March, 17th ), from 4pm – 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. James Church, Glenbeigh on Monday (March,18th), at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin.