Mary Murrell née O’Driscoll, Rock Road, Killarney and late of Clydine, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (July 26th) from 4pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Our Lady of Lourdes Resident Activity Fund.