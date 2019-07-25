Mary Murrell née O’Driscoll, Rock Road, Killarney and late of Clydine, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (July 26th) from 4pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Our Lady of Lourdes Resident Activity Fund.
Geographic proflie of healthcare needs and non-acute healthcare supply in Ireland – July 25th,...
The report shows there were 500 home care packages in Kerry in 2014 and almost 568,000 home help hours, which is higher than the...
Home in Tralee unsecured, weeks after mortgage company acquired it – July 25th, 2019
Neighbours complaining of people using the house for anti-social behaviour – Jerry spoke with them first and then Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly.
Kerry County Council Draft Climate Plan – July 25th, 2019
Gerry Riordan is a senior engineer with Kerry County Council.
Waterville water issues – July 25th, 2019
Following routine testing of the bathing waters at Inny Beach, Waterville which detected elevated levels of bacteria in the water and further to advice...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
CRICKETIreland are close to bowling England out at Lords at the end of their second innings on day two of the first ever Test...
Kerry Minor Team To Be Named On Saturday For All-Ireland 1/4 Final
The Kerry team to play Tyrone in Sunday's All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter Final will be named on Saturday.James Costello's panel have had to wait...
Kerry Time Trial League Final Round Tonight
The winner of the Kerry Time Trial League will be confirmed tonight and looking ahead to the final round, here's Padraig Harnett.