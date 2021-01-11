Mary Moriarty née Riordan, Droum, Glenbeigh and formerly of Curraheen, Glenbeigh.

Passed away peacefully at her home in the company of her family on Sunday January 10th, 2021. Predeceased by brothers Diarmuid and Patrick, sisters Anne and Bridie. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving family, her husband and friend of 58 years, Jim; sons Kevin, Paul and James; daughters Anne and Claire; daughters in law Collette (Scott), Mary (Ferris), Sheila (Sheahan); son in law Gerry (Smith); Claire’s partner Mick; her loving sister Peggy (Sweeney); grandchildren Caolan, Seamus, Cara, Keith, Liam, Roisin and Mary Kate; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 2pm at St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society.

