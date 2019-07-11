Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary this evening (Thurs July 11th) at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to Templenoe Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the new Templenoe Cemetery.
Latest News
Killarney gardaí arrest two people after planned searches in the town
Killarney gardaí have arrested two people after planned searches in the town.Uniformed gardaí, along with the armed response unit, carried out searches in two...
Kerry U20 Team To Play Limerick In Munster Semi-Final Announced
The Kerry U20 team to face Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final in Austin Stack Park this evening at 7pm has been...
Local GAA Fixtures/Results
Lee Strand U-16 County Football LeagueDiv 1 Austin Stacks 3-11 -vs- 1-8 Glenflesk Dr. Crokes 3-9 -vs- 3-10 FiriesDiv 2 Kilcummin 0-14 -vs- 1-10 Na Gaeil Fossa 0-16...
Niall Crowley, Killerisk, Tralee and formerly of Glenflesk
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass,...
Mary Moriarty née Downing, Slieveraduff, Greenane, Kenmare.
Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare. Rosary this evening (Thurs July 11th) at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal...
Latest Sports
Kerry U20 Team To Play Limerick In Munster Semi-Final Announced
The Kerry U20 team to face Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final in Austin Stack Park this evening at 7pm has been...
Local GAA Fixtures/Results
Lee Strand U-16 County Football LeagueDiv 1 Austin Stacks 3-11 -vs- 1-8 Glenflesk Dr. Crokes 3-9 -vs- 3-10 FiriesDiv 2 Kilcummin 0-14 -vs- 1-10 Na Gaeil Fossa 0-16...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERDundalk will be on the hunt for an away goal when they go to Latvia for the second leg of their Champions League first...