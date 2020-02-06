Mary Molyneaux née Griffin, Farrihy, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Sexton’s Funeral Home, Broadford, Co. Limerick P56 PK73 tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm.  Arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Dromcollogher on Saturday for requiem mass at 12.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice Home Care Team.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR