Mary Molly Moriarty nee O’Connor, London and formerly of Alohert, Beaufort

Funeral  arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort on Tuesday evening at 7pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday morning at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

