Mary (Moll) O’ Riordan née O’ Connor

The Square Ardfert and formerly of Ahamore Causeway.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 2PM on Friday in St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Alzheimers society via the link :

www.alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Patrick Denis Clo, Breda, John, Michael, Anne Thomas and Liam.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her 23 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in- law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

