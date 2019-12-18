Mary Millward, Cuil Didín Residential Home, Tralee and late of Knockmoyle, Tralee and Ballyegan, Ballymacelligott.

Reposing at Cúil Didín Residential Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Dec 19th) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass on Friday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  Family flowers only.  Donations in lieu to Multiple Sclerosis Ireland c/o Tangney’s Undertakers, Castleisland.

