Mary Millward, Cuil Didín Residential Home, Tralee and late of Knockmoyle, Tralee and Ballyegan, Ballymacelligott.

Reposing at Cúil Didín Residential Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Dec 19th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Multiple Sclerosis Ireland c/o Tangney’s Undertakers, Castleisland.
Latest News
Kerry School Boys & Girls Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead to this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Possibility of developing St Finan’s into five-star hotel being explored
The possibility of developing the former St Finan's Hospital into a five-star hotel is being explored by an interested party.It was announced last month...
Cllr believes Fianna Fail should add fourth person to general election ticket in Kerry
A Kerry County Councillor believes Fianna Fail should add a fourth person to the ticket for the general election.The party announced this week that...
Kerry currently unaffected by approval of severance programme for senior gardaí
Kerry is currently unaffected by the approval of a severance programme for senior gardaí.Yesterday, the government approved a severance programme for garda managers, with...
Latest Sports
Tralee School In National Basketball Semi-Final Today
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will fly the Kerry flag this afternoon in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght when they bid to reach the final...
Change Of Time For Munster Schools Hurling U19 E Hurling Final
There's a change of time for tomorrow's all-Kerry Munster Post Primary Schools Under 19 E Hurling Final.Mercy Mounthawk will face Tralee CBS at 12.30...