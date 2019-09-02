Mary Melvin née Connolly, 72 Ashfield, Greenfield, Listowel, and late of Ballygologue Road, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon from her parent’s residence, Ballygologue Road, Listowel to St. Mary’s Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the palliative Care unit, University Kerry.
Evening Sports Update
Leinster second row Devin Toner is the big name omission from Joe Schmidt's Irish Rugby World Cup squad.The 33-year-old veteran misses out after the...
Kerry’s O’Shea Nominated For GAA.ie Footballer Of The Week
Kerry’s Sean O'Shea has been nominated for GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.The citation reads how O'Shea was instrumental throughout, the accurate and prolific forward...
Seán (Mike) Lehane, Slievereagh, Ballyvourney, Co. Cork
Reposing at S. Gobnait's Church, Ballyvourney tomorrow Tuesday from 6:00 pm with prayers at 8:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in...
I Live in Fear for my Life – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry interviewed Pat O’Brien whose home and family cars were attacked in Ballyspillane, Killarney in the early hours of last Friday morning.
So We Meet Again: Kerry-Dublin Replay – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry and his guests including former inter-county football managers John Evans and Liam Kearns analyses yesterday’s game. There’s also reaction to the replay set...
Cork’s Conor Lane Appointed Referee For All-Ireland Senior Football Final Replay
Cork’s Conor Lane has been appointed referee for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final replay.This will be his third Senior decider.Lane took charge of the...