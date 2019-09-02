Mary Melvin née Connolly, 72 Ashfield, Greenfield, Listowel, and late of Ballygologue Road, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon from her parent’s residence, Ballygologue Road, Listowel to St. Mary’s Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the palliative Care unit, University Kerry.