Mary McKenna (nee O Brien) Knockmoyle, Tralee and formerly of St Mary’s Terrace, Killarney

Beloved wife of Tom and dear mother of Tommy, Caroline and Lisa. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, brothers Mike and Tony, sisters Chris, Nora, Patricia, Geraldine and Joan, sons-in-law Paul & Andy, daughter-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary McKenna with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in St John’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by interment in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

