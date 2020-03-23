Mary McElligott nee Daughton, Pallas, Listowel and formerly of Ballyhennessy, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry

A private Funeral will take place for Mary McElligott nee Daughton and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Árd Curam Daycare Centre, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

