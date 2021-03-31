Mary McCarthy Glynn, of The Isle of Man and formerly Ballycullane, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. Liturgy of the Word for Mary McCarthy Glynn will take place on Friday April 2nd, in St Joseph’s Church Rathmore. A private Funeral Liturgy will take at 11:30am. The Liturgy can be viewed live by clicking on St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

