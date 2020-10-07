Mary McAuliffe (nee O’Connor) of Mein, Knocknagoshel

A private Family Funeral Mary McAuliffe (nee O’Connor) will take place in St.Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel on Friday at 11:00am

Live streaming of Mary’s funeral mass will be available on the St. Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Knocknagoshel

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Florence, daughter, Joanna, sons, Michael, Patrick, Aeneas, and Florence, her brother, Pa, brother-in-law, Patrick, daughters-in-law, Philomena and Siobhán, grandchildren, Ellie, Conall, Donnagh, Michael, and Saoirse, sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

