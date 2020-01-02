Mary Mc Sweeney née Buckley, Inchincummer, Currow and late of Counguilla, Scartaglin.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Jan 3rd) from 5pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

