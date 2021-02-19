Mary Mc Namara née Fitzgerald, Steeple Road, Tarbert and Coalhill, Loughill, Co. Limerick.

Funeral arriving at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Loughill tomorrow Saturday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial Afterwards in Loughill Cemetery.

