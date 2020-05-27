Mary Mc Carthy Nee Sheehan of Reen Killorglin.

Removal on Friday Morning from Flynns Funeral Home Killorglin, via Reen, to St. James’s Church for a private family funeral.

A live stream of Marys Funeral Mass at 10.30 AM can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to MS Ireland.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

