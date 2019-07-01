Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Tuesday (July 2nd) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery. No flowers by request donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Mary Mc Carthy née Mc Carthy, Liscullane, Lixnaw.
Parishioners in Kilcummin to boycott church collection in protest at loss of priest
A group of parishioners in Kilcummin are to stop paying into mass collections in protest at the loss of their resident parish priest.Last week,...
Kerry property prices rise by €5,000 in past year
Property prices in Kerry have risen by €5,000 in the last year.That's according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.The report...
Kerry County Council ranked among the top Local Authorities
Kerry County Council is ranked among the top local authorities, according to a new survey.The survey was carried out by the National Oversight and...
233 patients spend time on trolleys in UHK in June
233 patients spent time on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in June.The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation monthly statistics show that is an increase...
Irish Call-Up For Kerry Rugby Player
Kerry’s Meabh McElligott has been selected for the Irish U18 Sevens team.The Mercy Mounhawk student, who plays for Listowel, has represented Munster U18s in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC FOOTBALLConnacht giants Galway and Mayo have been drawn to face each other in the pick of the All-Ireland football championship round 4 qualifiers.The...
Galway Or Mayo For Kerry In Opening Round Of Super 8s
Kerry will be home to Galway or Mayo in the opening round of the Super 8s.The Connacht kingpins have been pitted against each other...