Mary Mc Carthy née Mc Carthy, Liscullane, Lixnaw.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Tuesday (July 2nd) from 5.30pm to 8pm.  Removal from her home on Wednesday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw for requiem mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.  No flowers by request donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR