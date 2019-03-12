Mary Mai Riordan née Grogan, Moyvane South, Movyane & late of Charles St., Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (March 13th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane.  Requiem mass on Thursday on 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

