Mary Mai Riordan née Grogan, Moyvane South, Movyane & late of Charles St., Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (March 13th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass on Thursday on 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Members of Connect trade union to strike at Liebherr
Members of the Connect trade union are staging a one day strike at the Liebherr Crane factory in Fossa tomorrow.The union formally known as...
22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are...
Tess Carroll nee O’Regan, Marian Terrace, Killarney and late of Raheen, Headford
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Thursday morning...
Mary Ann Cantillon nee O’Connor, The Village, Causeway and formerly of Ardfert
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 7 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem mass on...
Jim Godsell, Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem...
Evening Sports Update
RACINGThe 16-to-1 chance Espoir D'Allen has won the feature race of the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival - the Champion Hurdle.The...
Warriors Super League Clash With Neptune To Be An All Ticket Affair
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors against C&S Neptune in the Men’s Super League will be an all ticket encounter.The sides meet at the Tralee Sports Centre...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RACINGDingle native Jack Kennedy could this afternoon become the youngest jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.The Kerry teenager will ride favourite 'Apples...