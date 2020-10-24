Mary (Mai) Collins nee Fitzgerald

Late of Lenamore, Ballylongford.

A private family funeral mass will take place on Monday at St Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Aghavallen Cemteray Rusheen, Balylongford.

Family flowers only please. A Memorial Mass for Mai will take place at a later date.

Mai’s Funeral mass can be seen on the O’Gorman Memorial Video Services Facebook page.

Mai’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time and also a very special thanks to the staff of Kerry University Hospital for their outstanding care and kindness.

Mary (Mai) Collins peacefully passed away at Kerry University Hospital, Tralee on Thursday 22nd of October 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ned, Mai is sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Eilish, Maureen and Kathleen (Kitty) and son PJ, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions can leave your personal message for the family in the “Condolences” section below please.

The mass can be streamed live from the below link.

https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628