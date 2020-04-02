Due to current HSE and Government directives, a private family funeral service will take place for family only. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK.
Gardai attend barricade situation in Kilgarvan
A media blackout was requested by Gardai earlier today in relation to an ongoing incident in Kilgarvan.That blackout has now been lifted.Gardai have confirmed...
Claims Munster Technological University will play leading role in post COVID-19 recovery
The Munster Technological University will play a leading role in the recovery of the region post COVID-19.That's according to a statement from both the...
Donald Trump visit contributed to 20% increase in Kerry garda overtime
The visit of US President Donald Trump contributed to a large increase in the cost of garda overtime in Kerry last year.During 2019, the...
13 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland, and four new cases in Kerry
A further 13 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.Another 402 cases have been confirmed across the country.In Kerry, there are an additional...
Kerry people urged to support initiatives for frontline workers
People across Kerry are being urged to support a number of initiatives for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.Green Wave is a movement set...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Johnny Sexton has admitted his Irish captaincy may be up for review once the 6 Nations resumes action.After succeeding Rory Best as captain, Sexton...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERThe FAI are facing a major decision over who takes charge of the Republic of Ireland for their European Championship playoff with Slovakia.The game...
Conway Named In Rising Star Hurling Team Of The Year
GAA Kerry Hurler Shane Conway has been named in the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling Team of the Year 2020.The Lixnaw man...