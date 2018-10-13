Mary Maher (née Burke). Faha West, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (Oct.14th), from 7pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Milltown. Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown, Cemetery.

