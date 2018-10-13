Mary Maher (née Burke). Faha West, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (Oct.14th), from 7pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Milltown. Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown, Cemetery.
6% rise in the number of people caught in possession of drugs for personal...
There has been a 6% rise in the number of people caught in possession of drugs for personal use in Kerry.Since January, 377 people...
Kerry Victory At Pitch & Putt National Inter-Club
There's been Kerry success in the ¼ Finals of Pitch & Putt’s National Inter-Club competition.Jason O'Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have earned a 10-all draw at English Premiership leaders Exeter in Pool 2 of the Heineken Champions Cup.Luke Cowan-Dickie's try helped the...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
