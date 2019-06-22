Mary Louise O’Leary, Roan Cottage, Reenroe, Waterville,and late of Caher, Aghadoe, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (June, 23rd) from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Breen & Nagle 2nd At Donegal Rally
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle remain in contention as day two of the Joule Donegal International Rally comes to a close.They're just 15.4 seconds...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESOne of the biggest traditions in the GAA calendar takes place this evening.Kerry will look to win their 81st Munster titile, making it...
Kerry judge refuses appeal to consider negative implications of conviction on “prominent footballer”
A Kerry judge has said making a court contribution will not lessen the chances of getting a conviction.Judge David Waters was speaking at Killarney...
Kerry Keep Hold Of Minor Provincial Football Crown
Kerry have retained the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.They've made it 7 in a row in the Province, beating Cork 3-14 to 2-14...
