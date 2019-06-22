Mary Louise O’Leary, Roan Cottage, Reenroe, Waterville,and late of Caher, Aghadoe, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (June, 23rd) from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

