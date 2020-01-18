Mary Linehan ‘Mary Matty’, Knocknaboul, Ballydesmond

reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Sunday Evening from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to The Irish Community Air Ambulance. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Kiskeam.

