Mary Lenihan née Breen, Counguilla, Scartaglen and formerly of Coolnagearagh, Scartaglen.

Peacefully, on 8th of October 2020, in the excellent care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Norrie and Patsy and her brother Ted. Mary will be sadly missed by her heart broken husband John and daughter Maria (Finucane), son-in-law Michael, sister Margaret, brothers Gerard and Pa Joe, Uncle Tim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest peace.

Requiem mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Strictly Private Please.

