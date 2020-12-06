Mary Leahy (nee Quirke), Cloondara, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Lyre, Milltown, Co.Kerry.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Monday in St. John’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stjohns.ie), followed by interment in New Rath, Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Beloved wife of Donal, dearest mother of Maurice, Mary, Fiona & Julette and sister of Sr. Ailbe (Presentation Convent- Lixnaw) , Sr. Columbanus (Presentation Convent- Killarney) and the late Mossie. Sadly missed by her loving family, her thirteen grandchildren, nephews, sons-in-law John, Liam & Brian, daughters-in-law Therese & Jackie, brother-in-law Brendan, sisters-in-law Katty, Peig & Betty, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

