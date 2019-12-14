Mary Larkin (née Ward), Clash, Athea, Co. Limerick & late of Coolcappa, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea (Eircode V94 N635) on Sunday (Dec.15th), from 5pm – 8pm.  Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea on Monday (Dec 16th.) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.  Family flowers only.  Donations in lieu , to The Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Limerick.

