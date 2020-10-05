Mary Kissane née O’Meara, Pallas, Beaufort and late of Knockeenduve, Killarney.

A private funeral will take place for Mary Kissane née O’Meara on Tuesday morning in the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Her requiem mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

