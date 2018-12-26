Mary Kiely née Keane, Doonard, Tarbert and late of Rusheen, Ballylongford

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11:00 am in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Interment of ashes afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

