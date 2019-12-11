Mary Kennedy née Casey, Ballinahown, The Glen, Ballinskelligs

Reposing at the Glen at the residence of her son Willie on Thursday evening from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, The Glen, St. Finian’s Bay on Friday morning at 10:30 am. Requiem Mass will take place at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, The Glen. Enquiries to O’ Sullivan Funeral Directors

