Mary Kelly (née Riordan), Ballycalve, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Sunday (Dec.2nd), from 4.30pm – 7pm. Removal to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Eileen O’Brien (née McCarthy), Brackhill, Castlemaine & formerly of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Duagh.
Reposing at her Residence on Sunday (Dec.2nd), from 3pm - 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (Dec.3rd), to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown...
William (Bill) McGaley, Mill View, Church Road, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening (Dec.2nd), from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. ...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Football Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship Sponsored by O’Connor’s Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh Division 2 Final At 1 in Tarbert Ballydonoghue v Asdee/Ballylongford
South Kerry Senior Football Champions To Be Crowned Today
The Walsh’s Super Valu South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.St.Mary’s and Dromid Pearses contest the decider at 2.30.The...
National Cup ¼ Finals Weekend For Kerry Basketball Clubs
Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney will aim to make the most of home advantage this evening in the Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup.They go...
