Mary Kelly (née Riordan), Ballycalve, Glenbeigh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Sunday (Dec.2nd), from 4.30pm – 7pm. Removal to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR