Mary Kelliher nee Stack, Castle View, Fenit and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee

reposing at The University Hospital Kerry Mortuary on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Stroke Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Mary Horkan, Oakpark Road, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Jan 26th), from 3.30 pm - 5 pm, followed by removal at 5 pm, to...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe 2020 Allianz Football League season gets underway this evening with a repeat of last year's All Ireland final.Dublin meet Kerry under the...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B Camp United 3-3 QPRScorers Camp United; James Scanlon, Jack Farrell, James Crean . QPR; Dan O’Sullivan, Ian O’Leary, Aonghus O’Leary .Denny Youths League 2-00...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry Super Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security Division 1A Spa 5-17 Gneeveguilla 3-12Munster 40x20 Handball Boys Minor Singles ¼ Final Sean Quirke, Glenbeigh...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardWOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP: St Annes 49, TK Vixens 62WOMENS DIVISION 2: Kenmare Kestrels v St Brendans BC, at Pobalscoil...
Latest Sports
