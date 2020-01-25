Mary Kelliher nee Stack, Castle View, Fenit and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The University Hospital Kerry Mortuary on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Stroke Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR