Mary Kelliher née O’Callaghan, Leamnaguilla, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Knockdurath, Headford, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 22nd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Wednesday to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies to arrive for 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Graveyard, Barraduff, Killarney.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR