Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Former Taoiseach says in-depth study needed before border poll can be considered
Bertie Ahern says there must be an in-depth study of how the whole system of a United Ireland would work before any consideration can...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere was plenty of action around the country in the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues today.In Division One of the football Tyrone...
St Brendans Park U12A in Sedriano World Cup
St Brendan's Park FC are heading to Italy in April to take part in the a new global soccer tournament.The Tralee side's Under 12s...
Decision on IT Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT due in second quarter of 2020
A decision on IT Tralee's proposed merger with CIT is due in the second quarter of this year.The Munster Technological University is the planned...
