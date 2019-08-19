Mary Kelliher nee Curtin, Knocklebede, Kilcummin, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her family home in Knocklebede, Kilcummin, Killarney on Tuesday evening from4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Wednesday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in  Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcumming. Family flowers only by request, Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

