Mary Kelleher née Murphy, Scarteen Park, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a Private family mass will take place at 2pm this Wednesday at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare with burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. A memorial mass will be arranged at a later date.  Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.  Mary’s Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com

