In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a Private family mass will take place at 2pm this Wednesday at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare with burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. A memorial mass will be arranged at a later date. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare. Mary’s Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com
Kerry gardaí initiate scheme to help people in need during COVID-19
Kerry gardaí have initiated a scheme to assist people in need of help during COVID-19.They’ll be available to bring goods to the homes of...
UHK cancels out-patient appointments
Out-patient appointments scheduled for University Hospital Kerry have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.In a statement posted on their Facebook page, UHK says this...
Mary Kelleher née Murphy, Scarteen Park, Kenmare.
‘One Moment in Time’ – Choose your ‘history making moment’ in sport
If you could be that person in that 'history making' moment what would you choose?Scoring that Mikey Sheehy goal against Dublin in the 1978...
Fishermen block Spanish and French boats docking at Dingle pier
Over 25 fishermen in Dingle have gathered to block Spanish and French boats docking at the pier. The local fishermen are voicing their concern over...
Lunchtime Sports Update
There's growing pressure on the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Toyko Games, which are due to begin on the 24th of July.The...
Morning Sports Update
OLYMPICSAustralia have joined Canada in withdrawing their athletes from the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, unless they are rescheduled.On Sunday night, the Canadian Olympic...