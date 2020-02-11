Mary Joy née Doyle, Droumdraugh, Brida Valley, Glencar.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 12th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Strictly Private Please.
Snow and ice on many Kerry roads
Caution is advised on many Kerry roads this morning due to treacherous weather conditions.Conditions on the N71 Molls Gap road from Kenmare to Killarney...
All five Kerry seats filled in General Election
All five seats in the Kerry constituency have been filled.Norma Foley of Fianna Fáil took the final seat on the eighth count last night.Fine...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Leagues Div 5 Ladies: Moyvane 4 Causeway 0Div 5 Men: Moyvane 0 Ballybunnion 4 Ballyheigue 4 Killarney 0Lee Strand Mixed League Div 3: Killarney...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 1: KCYMS 84, TK Killarney Cougars 73 MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Brendans BC 63, St Pauls 59 WOMENS...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rory O' Connor Fresher Football Championship Round 2 IT Tralee away to Limerick IT at 3