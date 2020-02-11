Mary Joy née Doyle, Droumdraugh, Brida Valley, Glencar.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 12th) from 4.30pm to 7pm.  Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery, Glencar.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to Palliative Care.  House Strictly Private Please.

