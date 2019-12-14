Mary Johnson née O’ Sullivan, Rookery Road, Ballycasheen, Killarney and late of Blackwater, Co. Wexford

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Removal at 6:00 pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
Re-fixed South Kerry Semi Finals Take Place Tomorrow
Barry Clifford previews tomorrows two South Kerry Semi Finals
Seáno McAuliffe, East Mein, Knocknagoshel
Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Kncknagoshel on Monday from 3:45 pm. Removal at 5:45 pm to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass will take...
Kerry Begin Munster Senior Hurling League Campaign This Week
The Kerry Senior Hurlers begin their Intercounty season this Friday.They travel to Pairc Ui Rinn to take on Cork in the Coop Superstores Munster...
Michael Mike O’ Connor, Sunville, Ballymacelligott, Tralee
Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church on Monday morning for Requiem...
Man City and Arsenal Clash in the Premier League Tomorrow
Manchester City will look to get closer to leaders Liverpool with a win tomorrow against Arsenal.Fans Ger Savage and Joby Costello previewed the game...
