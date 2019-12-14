Mary Johnson née O’ Sullivan, Rookery Road, Ballycasheen, Killarney and late of Blackwater, Co. Wexford

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Removal at 6:00 pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

