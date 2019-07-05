Mary Jane Nelan nee Leen, Knockane, Ballyheigue

reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
KerrySciTech Podcast – June 4th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business.Head...
In Business – June 4th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Majella Duignan of Nutrifit for Women, Tralee; IT Tralee’s TJ O’Connor and Mai Harris of the Brandon Hotel...
Bird’s Eye View – July 4th, 2019
Frank King joins Jerry for Bird’s Eye View and answers your questions on birds and wildlife.
Kerry farmers urged to attend Mercosur protest
Beef Plan/Clip/AOBKerry farmers are being urged to attend a national protest in Dublin about the controversial Mercosur deal.The Beef Plan Movement will gather outside...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFEddie Pepperrell's moved to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch.The Englishman...
Kerry Inter County GAA Tie Off Due To Player Welfare
Kerry against Wicklow is off in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship.The Camogie Association has confirmed that four of this weekend's games...
Ireland U18s Against Super League Champions Tonight
The Ireland Men’s Under 18 team will take on Men’s Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors this evening.The Irish side is in Kerry for...