Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Jan 26th), from 3.30 pm – 5 pm, followed by removal at 5 pm, to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Jan 27th), at 10 am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Mary Horkan, Oakpark Road, Tralee.
GAELIC GAMESThe 2020 Allianz Football League season gets underway this evening with a repeat of last year's All Ireland final.Dublin meet Kerry under the...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B Camp United 3-3 QPRScorers Camp United; James Scanlon, Jack Farrell, James Crean . QPR; Dan O’Sullivan, Ian O’Leary, Aonghus O’Leary .Denny Youths League 2-00...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry Super Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security Division 1A Spa 5-17 Gneeveguilla 3-12Munster 40x20 Handball Boys Minor Singles ¼ Final Sean Quirke, Glenbeigh...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardWOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP: St Annes 49, TK Vixens 62WOMENS DIVISION 2: Kenmare Kestrels v St Brendans BC, at Pobalscoil...
