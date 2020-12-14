Mary Horan (née Herlihy)

Main Street, Glin, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballinacartin, Knocknagoshel,

In her 96th year and predeceased by her husband Timothy (Tadhg), brothers and sisters. Peacefully in the care of University Hospital Limerick and surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughter Mairéad, sons Eamon, Liam and Michael; daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Hannah (Lyons), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Removal from her home for Requiem Mass this Wednesday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton. House private please. Requiem Mass will be restricted to family and close friends.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/glin

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

