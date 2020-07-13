Mary Hodges née Duggan, Dirha East, Listowel.

Beloved wife of the late Douglas and dear mother of Dawn. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Amy, Melissa and Sophie, son-in-law Rob, Amy’s husband Keegan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place for Mary with requiem mass being livestreamed on St. Mary’s Church website www.listowelparish.com on Wednesday (July 15th) at 11.30pm.

Private Cremation to follow.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville Listowel.

