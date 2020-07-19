Mary Hill (neé Galvin), Ballinolourth and formerly of Caherina, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary with the Requiem Mass being streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net at 11am on Monday and interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit , U.H.K. or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information:- Beloved wife of the late John (died 29th January 2020), dear mother of Ian, Kate, Louise and Ger and sister of Billy and the late Ann (McGovern), Gary & John. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren John, Ciara, Brian, Claire, Grace, Michelle, Will, Ellen, Ralph, Ian, Sinéad, Rory, Cian and Seán, her great-grandchildren Nathan, Kyle, Oran and Addison, sons-in-law Jerry (Quinlan) and Vinny (Leonard), daughters-in-law Joan (Herlihy) and Aileen (Sheehy), sisters-in-law Mary & Therese, brother-in-law Pat (Mac), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

