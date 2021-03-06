Mary Harty (née O’Kelly), Árd na Lí, Oakpark and formerly of Strand Road, Tralee. A private family funeral will take place for Mary with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Monday in St. John’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.sthjohns.ie) followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:-Peacefully on 4th March 2021, beloved wife of Jack and dearest mother of John, David, Paul and Kelly. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Etain, Daniel & Liam, sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Tim, daughters-in-law Natasha & Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****