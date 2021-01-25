Mary Hanley- O’ Brien, Ballycar, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of Henry Street, Kenmare.

January 23rd 2021 (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Daughter of the late Packie and Margaret Hanley. Pre deceased by her son Paul. Sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, son in law David, sister Margaret, brother Jeramiah, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Private funeral mass will take place in Newmarket on Fergus Church, on Wednesday (27th Jan) at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in Fenloe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the funeral is limited to family only, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed to [email protected]

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Webcam using this link http://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/our-parish/main-church-webcam/

